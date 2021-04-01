Bank of Japan survey more optimism over economic recovery

Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi TRUST, or Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, believes the recovery is slower in the service sector because of the government-backed “state of emergency” issued periodically, with the latest ending in March.

Export-led recovery is strong, while the food, travel and accommodation sectors are stalling, but the overall impact will be gentler than last years’ because the emergency only applied to some parts of Japan, Oshikubo said in his report this week.

“And, in general, people have become accustomed to COVID-19 measures,” he said.

The coronavirus sent sentiments at Japan Inc. plunging last year to levels last seen when the economy was battered by the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Although trade and some economic activity have been recovering, income from tourism, a major driver for growth in recent years, is still squelched because of border controls.

Some 9,100 people have died from COVID-19 in Japan. The vaccine rollout has barely begun, with fewer than 1% of the population inoculated.

With cases rising recently in a "fourth wave," worries are growing about the Tokyo Olympics, set to open in July, with tens of thousands of people, including athletes, business and government officials and media, entering the country from abroad.

___

Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama