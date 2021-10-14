Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans

Wells, the country's biggest mortgage lender, said its net interest income is “stabilized,” thought it was 5% lower than in the same period last year.

The bank released $1.7 billion from its loan-loss reserves, money set aside to cover bad loans. Wells had set aside $8.4 billion to cover potentially bad loans in last year’s second quarter at the peak of the pandemic when millions of Americans lost their jobs and the economy effectively collapsed.

There is not an unending supply of bad loans banks can tap into to boost their profits, however, and at some point investors are going to want to see these banks post profits driven by growing their businesses or charging more for loans. Interest revenue at both Wells and BofA fell from a year ago, due to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels.

The strong results of Morgan Stanley — which has a very small consumer banking business — were driven by the bonanza of mergers and companies going public this year. Morgan Stanley's investment banking fees jumped 67% from a year earlier and advising fees were up threefold.

Financial conglomerate Citigroup — which has both a large consumer banking franchise particularly in credit cards but also a large investment banking franchise — benefited from both trends. Its profits jumped 48% from a year earlier.

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley reports their quarterly earnings, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Caption FILE - A Citibank office is open, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. Citigroup reports their quarterly earnings, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan