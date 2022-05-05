Bank regulators overhaul low-income, racial-lending rules

In addition, the law rewards banks that make mortgages and small-business loans in their communities but is murky about what other types of loans or activities can count as community reinvestment.

While banks and community groups agreed an overhaul was needed, the three bank regulators were unable to agree on how to overhaul the regulations. Under the Trump administration, the Comptroller of the Currency made its own proposal on how to rewrite the CRA. The proposal was not accepted by the Fed or FDIC, and was scrapped in the early days of the Biden administration.

“The CRA is one of our most important tools to improve financial inclusion in communities across America, so it is critical to get reform right,” said Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, in a statement.

The biggest push by the new CRA regulations would be to address banks that lend nationally but do not have many branches. The part of the financial industry likely to be impacted the most by this are non-bank mortgage lenders like Quicken Loans, SoFi and LoanDepot. These companies would now have to comply with CRA regulations even though they do not generally take in deposits from local communities.

But traditional banks, which have long felt competitive pressure from non-branch banks and non-bank mortgage lenders, welcomed the new proposal.

“We’re pleased to see the proposal focus on providing banks with the clarity, consistency, and transparency necessary to continue delivering on CRA’s important mission for years to come,” said Richard Hunt, president of the Community Bankers Association, an industry and lobby group for the larger retail banks.