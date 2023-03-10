Banks feel sting of Fed fight against inflation

However, when depositors grow anxious and begin withdrawing their money, banks sometimes have to sell those bonds before they mature to cover the exodus of deposits.

“We envision a need for another large-scale sale of securities from its (held-to-maturity) portfolio, if rates move materially higher than the current forward curve implies,” Raymond James analyst David Long said about SVB in a note to clients.

Larger banks do not face the same level of threat, but the falling value of bonds can impact their margins. That has helped drive the sector lower this week.

Diversified banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan pulled out of an early slump due to data released Friday by the Labor Department, but regional banks, particularly those with heavy exposure to the tech industry, were in decline.

Yet it has been a bruising week. Shares of major banks are down this week between 7% and 12%.