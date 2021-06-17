Banned runner allowed to race at US trials pending appeals

Houlihan, the American record holder at 1,500 and 5,000 meters, is on the start list for Friday's 5,000 preliminaries. Though that list was initially produced before word of her four-year doping ban went public, USA Track and Field said there were no plans to take her off.

“Given there is an active appeal process, USATF will allow any athletes to continue competing until the process is completed,” managing director of communications Susan Hazzard said.