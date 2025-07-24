Bansky work 'The Migrant Child' removed from Venetian palazzo for restoration and future display

The artwork depicting a shipwrecked child holding a pink smoke bomb and wearing a lifejacket appeared along Rio di San Pantalon in Venice in May 2019, and was acknowledged by Banksy. Marked on online maps, it has become a tourist destination.

But six years of neglect had led to the deterioration of about a third of the work, the bank said.

The restoration is being overseen by Federico Borgogni, who previously removed dust and cleaned the surface before detaching a section of the palazzo's facade overnight Wednesday, Banca Ifis said in a statement. The bank is financing the project, but didn't release the cost of the operation.

The bank intends to display the work to the public as part of free cultural events organized by Ifis art once restoration is completed. No time frame was given.

