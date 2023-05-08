Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz win fiction Pulitzer Prizes

The two winners were among the most talked about literary works of 2022. “Trust” won the Kirkus Prize for fiction, was on the long list for the Booker Prize and was named by The New York Times and The Washington Post as one of the year’s best books. Kingsolver’s novel, the story of a young boy’s struggles and persistence as he grows up in southern Appalachia, was chosen by Oprah Winfrey last fall for her book club and named by The Washington Post as a top release of 2022.

Kingsolver, speaking by phone Monday, said she regards the Pulitzer as an affirmation not just of her novel, but of a misunderstood and overlooked part of the country. The author herself is a longtime resident of Appalachia who currently lives on a farm in southwestern Virginia, and set “Demon Copperhead” close by.