Barbie will make dolls to honor Venus Williams and other star athletes

Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
X

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel's Krista Berger said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Takeaways: How Lara Trump is reshaping the Republican Party
2
Russia is waging a shadow war on the West that needs a collective...
3
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street sets...
4
Takeaways from AP examination of how 2 debunked accounts of sexual...
5
How 2 debunked accounts of sexual violence on Oct. 7 fueled a global...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top