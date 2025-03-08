Barcelona game is postponed after a member of its medical staff dies

Barcelona said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening.”

The club said it extended its “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to not play the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

