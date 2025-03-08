Barcelona game is postponed after a member of its medical staff dies

Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna has been postponed after the death of a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, the Spanish club said
The screen with information that the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna is cancelled, at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The screen with information that the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna is cancelled, at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Nation & World
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna has been postponed after the death of a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, the Spanish club said.

Fans were informed of the decision minutes before the game was scheduled to kick off Saturday night in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening.”

The club said it extended its “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to not play the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Osasuna's head coach Vicente Moreno, centre, looks on ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Andreas Kronthaler honors Westwood with a theatrical, rule-breaking...
2
Sweet Sixteen: Liverpool's lead in Premier League grows to 16 points as...
3
Ejiofor's buzzer-beater in OT gives No. 6 St. John's an 86-84 win over...
4
Rare cyclone weakens to a tropical low weather system as it approaches...
5
Judge awards nearly $2M after concluding FBI agent was negligent in...