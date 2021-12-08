Barcelona out of Champions League, snow extends group stage

UEFA later asked Atalanta and Villarreal to try again on Thursday.

A grim evening for Spanish sides saw Sevilla join Barcelona in being eliminated, failing to advance from the wide-open Group G where all four teams kicked off in contention.

Lille, the team lowest-ranked by UEFA in the group stage, seized top spot by beating Wolfsburg 3-1 in Germany. Canada forward Jonathan David scored the second goal for Lille. Salzburg beat Sevilla 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 as runner-up. The consolation for third-place Sevilla is a switch across to the second-tier Europa League where it is the record six-time title-holder.

Defending champion Chelsea and Juventus had already sealed their round-of-16 places from Group H but first place in the group was in play Wednesday.

Chelsea was stunned by Zenit St. Petersburg’s leveler deep into stoppage time for a 3-3 draw in Russia that let Juventus secure top spot with a 1-0 win at home to Malmo.

Juventus will be in the pot of seeded teams with the other group winners in Monday’s draw, where the unseeded pot now includes Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

ROUND-OF-16 DRAW

The round-of-16 draw is on Monday at 1100 GMT at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

There are restrictions in the draw. Teams that already played each other in the group stage and teams from the same country cannot be drawn together.

Pot 1 has Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille and Juventus.

Pot 2 has Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Atalanta or Villarreal, Salzburg and Chelsea.

First-leg games are played over two midweeks from Feb. 15-23 and return games are from March 8-16.

Eight teams that placed third in Champions League groups enter a separate draw on Monday for the Europa League knockout playoffs in February. They will play two-leg series against runners-up in Europa League groups with winners advancing to the competition's round of 16 in March.

The third-place teams are Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff, Barcelona, Atalanta or Villarreal, Sevilla and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Caption Barcelona's Gerard Pique, left, and Ronald Araujo leave the pitch after the Champions League group E soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern won 3-0. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Caption Snow falls over the pitch prior to the Champions League, group F soccer match between Atalanta and Villareal, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (SpadaLaPresse via AP)

Caption Benfica's Gilberto celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Caption Bayern's Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Caption Lille's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lille OSC in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Lille's Burak Yilmaz, left, celebrates with teammate Jonathan David after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Lille OSC in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Salzburg players celebrate after defeating Sevilla during the Champions League Group G soccer match between RB Salzburg and Sevilla at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Caption Juventus' Moise Kean, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Malmo at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Caption Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester United and Young Boys, at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)