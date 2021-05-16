Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

Lieke Martens brilliantly set up the fourth goal, dribbling down the left side and crossing to Caroline Graham Hansen, who blasted it into the net from close range in the 36th minute at an empty Gamla Ullevi stadium.

Chelsea was the first English team to reach the final since 2007, when Arsenal won the competition.

The loss dashed Chelsea’s bid to match Arsenal’s quadruple from 14 years ago. The Blues have won the Women’s Super League title and League Cup this season and are still alive in the women’s FA Cup.

In its only other appearance in the final, Barcelona fell behind early and lost 4-1 to Lyon in 2019.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea's Jessica Carter during the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner