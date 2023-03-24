Barefoot tours of Westminster Abbey offered after coronation

The intricate mosaic of marble, stone, glass and metal, located in front of the abbey's high altar, was commissioned by Henry III in the 1200s and made by Italian craftsmen and English masons.

It is where English — and, later, British — coronations have taken place ever since, but the area was covered by carpet at many previous coronations, including those of Elizabeth II in 1953 and her father, George VI, in 1937.

It is said to be the best surviving example outside Italy of a rare type of mosaic stonework known as “Cosmati,” after the Italian family which created it. The mosaic was restored to its former glory after a two-year conservation project was completed in 2010.

“It's a unique piece of art to Westminster Abbey but also to Britain itself — there are no other mosaic pavements like this in the U.K.,” said Vanessa Simeoni, the abbey's head conservator.

Experts from the abbey will guide the tours, which will run on some days from May 15 to July 29.