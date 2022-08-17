Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

Lodolo got some help from right fielder Aristides Aquino, who made a terrific defensive play in the fifth. Aquino tracked down Alec Bohm’s drive and then made a strong throw from the warning track to double up Rhys Hoskins at first.

It was Aquino's ninth assist — the most by a Reds outfielder since Billy Hamilton had 12 in 2018.

Philadelphia won the first two games of the three-game series against lowly Cincinnati. But the Phillies wasted a stellar performance by Ranger Suárez in the finale.

The 26-year-old Suárez allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander made his big league debut at Cincinnati on July 26, 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh left Tuesday's 11-4 win when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch Jonathan India’s home run. He had an MRI but there was no update on his condition.

Reds: RHP Art Warren (right upper arm) was activated from the 15-day injured list. RHP Buck Farmer was placed on the bereavement list. ... OF Nick Senzel (right hamstring) and INF Mike Moustakas (left calf strain) planned to work out before the game. Senzel was available to pinch-hit, but did not play. Moustakas is eligible to come off the IL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Open a four-game series at home against the Mets on Friday. RHP Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to face Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA).

Reds: Open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday. RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.96 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Reds.

