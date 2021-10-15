Barring setback, Dolphins say Tagovailoa is ready to return

All signs were pointing toward Tagovailoa's return to the lineup throughout the week, starting with the Dolphins designating him for a return off what was a three-week stint on injured reserve. He was hurt during the second series of Miami's Week 2 loss to Buffalo, fracturing the ribs on a first-quarter sack by A.J. Epenesa.

He practiced Wednesday and Thursday, without major issues.

“Tua has stepped in and just been him," Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said.

Jacoby Brissett started each of Miami's last three games while Tagovailoa was on injured reserve. The Dolphins beat New England in the season opener with Tagovailoa playing, and are 0-4 since — plummeting to near the bottom of the NFL in virtually every major offensive category.

“We're excited to have Tua back, there's no doubt about that," Flores said. “But there's 53 guys on the team, 48 can play on game day, so it's never one person that's the reason. We have to play together as a team. It's 11 guys on offense, 11 guys on defense, 11 guys on special teams. It's never one person."

Caption Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass to Dolphins tight end Hunter Long (84) during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, October 17.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago