Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire

Alvarez coached Wisconsin from 1990-2005 and set a program record for career coaching victories. His 119-74-4 mark includes his record over 16 years plus a 1-1 mark as an interim coach in bowl games that capped the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Other Wisconsin programs had similar success during his stint as the Badgers’ athletic director.

Wisconsin teams won 16 national titles under Alvarez, though five of those came in women’s lightweight rowing, a sport whose championships aren’t sanctioned by the NCAA.

Those national titles were in six different sports (women's lightweight rowing, men's cross country, men's hockey, women's hockey, men's indoor track, men's rowing). Wisconsin's most recent national title came in women's hockey this year.

The Badgers also have won a total of 74 conference, regular-season or tournament championships with Alvarez as athletic director. Fourteen different teams have won conference titles during his regime.

Wisconsin finished in the top 30 in the Directors’ Cup 15 times in his first 18 seasons as athletic director.

“His work here has positively impacted the lives of countless student-athletes who have come through our doors," Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. "His leadership has also lifted our university and our state. Barry’s legacy will live on whenever Badgers take the field.”

Alvarez emerged as a national leader in college athletics. He was named a chair of the NCAA’s football academic enhancement group in 2008 and was on the College Football Playoff selection committee for three years. He was named the Under Armour athletic director of the year in 2017-18.