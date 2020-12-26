Barry Lopez, author who tied people to place, dies at 75

Born in 1945 in Port Chester, New York, Lopez grew up in California's San Fernando Valley and, after his mother remarried, New York City. In “Horizon,” he wrote that in those formative years, he developed “a desire simply to go away. To find what the skyline has cordoned off.”

His later years were spent with his wife, Debra Gwartney, in a wooded area along the McKenzie River east of Eugene. After years of writing about the natural world and humans' effect on climate change, he mourned the loss of acres of timber not to mention personal papers, in the September 2020 Holiday Farm fire.

In a statement Saturday, his family encouraged financial support or the McKenzie River Trust, with which Lopez had worked on conservation efforts.