Barty, Osaka advance in Australian Open tuneups in 3 sets

There were 89 matches scheduled at the Australian Open site on the middle day of a compressed week of six tournaments — including three WTA events and three for the men's tour, including the ATP Cup. The match madness was because of a 14-day quarantine period for all Australian Open players on their arrival, forcing all warmup tournaments to be held in the week before the Feb. 8-21 first Grand Slam of the year.

Osaka had a first-round bye and dropped only four games en route to her second-round win, so a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 371-ranked Katie Boulter was a change of pace.

She didn't mind the extra work.

“Honestly I like playing long matches, just because I can gauge the condition of the court and I feel my fitness gets better,” Osaka said. “I played a shorter match yesterday, so maybe subconsciously I made myself play a long match today.”

Also advancing were third-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, and seventh-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat No. 12-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-6 (1), 6-3.

ITALY INTO ATP CUP SEMIS

Italy is the first team through to the ATP Cup semifinals after winning the first two singles matches against France. Fabio Fognini had a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win over Benoit Paire before Matteo Berrettini beat Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2. Italy remains unbeaten and assured of topping Group C in the 12-team event following its 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday. In Wednesday’s other matches, Germany beat Canada 2-0 in the other early match. Jan-Lennard Struff beat Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) and Alexander Zverev held off Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Canada was coming off an opening loss to defending champion Serbia.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

United States' Sofia Kenin makes a forehand return to compatriot Jessica Pegula during tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reaches for a forehand return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Australia's Ash Barty makes a forehand return to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Japan's Naomi Osaka waves after defeating Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill