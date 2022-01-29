Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
The 25-year-old Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at Melbourne Park to her win on grass at Wimbledon last year and on clay at the French Open in 2019.
Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Credit: Andy Brownbill
Ash Barty, right, of Australia is congratulated by Danielle Collins of the U.S., after winning the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates wining point over Ash Barty of Australia during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danielle Collins of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Ash Barty of Australia during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
Danielle Collins, right, of the U.S. talks to chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during the women's singles final against Ash Barty of Australia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates after winning a point against Ash Barty of Australia during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Ash Barty of Australia plays a backhand return to Danielle Collins of the U.S., during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
