Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Lawyers for locked-out players have arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball's office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

