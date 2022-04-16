Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels' win over Texas

Both of the previous bases-loaded intentional walks were also part of victories — the Rays over the Rangers 7-4 and the Diamondbacks over the San Francisco Giants 8-7.

Ohtani, last season’s two-way AL MVP, hit the game’s first pitch 406 feet into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his fifth leadoff homer and added a two-run shot in the fifth for his seventh multi-homer game. He came into the game hitting .172 with no RBIs.

Jo Adell, Kurt Suzuki and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels.

Warren (1-0) was charged with one run in 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Reid Detmers. Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Culberson had a two-run double and three RBIs for the Rangers. Kolby Allard (0-1), who made 17 starts last season, gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings as the third of seven Texas pitchers in a bullpen game.

The Rangers’ Matt Bush, 36, pitched the first inning for his first start in 143 big-league mound appearances.

NOTES

The Rangers were 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position, the Angels 1 for 2. ... Nathaniel Lowe singled in the second inning and has reached base in all seven Texas games this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Taylor Ward (groin) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday night. “He’s ready to roll,” Maddon said. “We’re eager to get him back. He’s going to be a big part of the middle of our lineup.”

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00 ERA) grew up in nearby Mansfield and, after spending his first six big-league seasons in the National League with the Mets, is scheduled to make his first major league appearance in Arlington on Saturday night. Rangers LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25) is another local, growing up 50 miles east of Arlington in Royse City.

