Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

All-Star closer Josh Hader, who converted 34 of 35 save chances during the regular season, was asked to keep the score 4-all in the eighth. He struck out the first two batters he faced before Freddie Freeman took him deep to put Milwaukee in a 5-4 hole.

That essentially ended it.

The Brewers took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on Rowdy Tellez’s two-run homer, a 448-foot shot to center field, but the Braves came back to tie it in the bottom half on Joc Pederson’s RBI groundout and Travis d’Arnaud’s run-scoring single.

Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer, making his first career postseason appearance, breezed through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. The left-hander gave up two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings and was removed after hitting Guillermo Heredia with a pitch.

Atlanta tied it at 2-all in the fourth against Hunter Strickland on pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario’s two-run single.

After no action in the sixth and seventh, the drama came down to Hader, a gas-throwing left-hander, facing Freeman, a left-handed-hitting slugger. Hader led NL relievers with 102 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings and was handed his only blown save on July 7 at the New York Mets. He gave up no runs in his last 21 appearances and saved Game 1 in Milwaukee.

Freeman's drive was the first homer Hader allowed to a left-handed hitter this year.

Caption The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) works against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pauses with an eye problem against the Atlanta Bravesduring the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson