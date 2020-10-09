Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

It marked the sixth time this season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes. One fizzled at the southeast Louisiana tip and others veered elsewhere but Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June. And Laura demolished much of the southwestern part of the state on Aug. 27, causing more than 30 deaths.

Life wasn’t at a complete standstill though. A gas station was doing steady business as people filled their cars and spare gasoline cans and a grocery store served last customers stocking up. Similar scenes played out not far away in New Iberia, where the few signs of life included cars lined up at a drive-thru daquiri shop and people grabbing food at take-out restaurants.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in a radio show that Delta appeared headed for the area near the Texas state line that was devastated by Laura, including Lake Charles and surrounding Calcasieu Parish, and rural Cameron Parish on the coast. “And we’ve got people who are very tired,” he noted.

“People of Lake Charles and in Cameron Parish have already suffered enough, and then here comes this one,” said Desi Milligan, who owns an RV park in Cameron that was heavily damaged by Laura.

Reminders of Laura's danger are everywhere in the region. In nearby Bell City, some debris piles are more than 6 feet (2 meters) high and 75 feet (23 meters) long. Concerns mounted Friday that Delta’s arrival would cause the debris to become airborne, deadly projectiles.

Though homes and farmhouses in the area still stood, many rooftops with lingering damage from Laura were covered in blue tarps. In Cameron Parish, power poles along Highway 27 in a desolate stretch of marsh were all either broken or leaning — none appeared to have been repaired since the August storm. A few miles down the road, Creole presented a scene of utter devastation under an overcast sky that soon gave way to pouring rain. Where there used to be buildings, exposed slabs remained. A church and a convenience store had been reduced to debris, and fences were blown over or completely torn down.

Delta had already clipped Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane just south of the resort city of Cancún early Wednesday, bringing high winds and heavy rain. No deaths or injuries were reported there.

New Orleans, well east of the projected landfall area, was expected to escape Delta's worst impacts. But tropical storm force winds were still likely in the city on Friday, and local officials said they were preparing for the possibility of tornadoes.

And in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency like his counterpart Edwards did in Louisiana. Forecasters said southern Mississippi could see heavy rain and flash flooding.

In Abbeville, Tony Russo was loading up on groceries late Thursday. “I don’t know really any different,” he replied when asked his reaction to the busy storm season. “You’re here. If you love it you stay,“ he said. But he added with a chuckle: “2020 has been a hell of a year.”

___

Plaisance reported from New Iberia, Louisiana. Associated Press reporters Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gerald Herbert in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi; and Desiree Mathurin and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

This Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Hurricane Delta. Forecasts showed Delta had strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane, expecting to arrive Louisiana on Friday evening. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Timothy Schouest adds diesel to his boat's generator in preparation for Hurricane Delta at Bayou Carlin Cove, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Delcambre, La. Schouest plans to ride out the storm on his boat. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (Leslie Westbrook/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Leslie Westbrook Credit: Leslie Westbrook

Damage from Hurricane Laura is viewed in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday, in Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

The Rev. Ivory Williams, Sr. and Chris Welch board up the windows of St. John Baptist Church while prepping for Hurricane Delta on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Charenton, La. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Brad Kemp Credit: Brad Kemp

Super sand sacks are placed at the top of the exposed and damaged "burrito" levee in preparation for Hurricane Delta storm surge in Grand Isle, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The large sand bags are filled with smaller bags of sand. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Debris, still not picked up from Hurricane Laura, lies piled up in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday, in Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A car leaves Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, past a building destroyed by Hurricane Laura, in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Debris, still not picked up from Hurricane Laura, lies piled up in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday, in Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about Hurricane Delta's likely impact on his state, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) Credit: Melinda Deslatte Credit: Melinda Deslatte

Cars leave Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Downed power lines from Hurricane Laura line a desolate stretch of marsh on Hwy 27, leading to the town of Cameron, La., in advance of Hurricane Delta, in Cameron Parish, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

CORRECTS DATE TO OCT. 8, 2020 - Debris from Hurricane Laura is piled up in Bell City, La. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as Hurricane Delta approached the Gulf Coast. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Debris from Hurricane Laura is piled up in Bell City, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as Hurricane Delta approached the Gulf Coast. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Debris from Hurricane Laura is pilled up in Bell City, La. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as Hurricane Delta approached the Gulf Coast. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Debris from Hurricane Laura is pilled up in Bell City, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as Hurricane Delta approached the Gulf Coast. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Workers extend a tidal levee 1,300 feet on the back of the island in preparation for Hurricane Delta storm surge in Grand Isle, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky J. Templet, about 450 truck loads of dirt from Larose were placed on the backside of the levee to protect the heart of the island from flooding, which is also "the bowl" of the island. The tidal levee was connected with an existing 10-year-old levee which covers about 2-miles. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Curt Duhon boards up windows on his son's house to prepare for Hurricane Delta Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, north of Abbeville, La. (Leslie Westbrook/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Leslie Westbrook Credit: Leslie Westbrook

A business destroyed by Hurricane Laura still shows debris lying about, in advance of Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall Friday, in Cameron, La., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Debris still not picked up from Hurricane Laura is seen on a tree, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Cameron, La., in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert