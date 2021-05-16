Bauer K's 10, Muncy has 3 hits as Dodgers blank Marlins 7-0

The Marlins, who are 2-4 on their 10-game road trip, were held to two hits for the second time this season.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Taylor's groundout plated Sheldon Neuse.

The Dodgers added three more in the eighth. Pinch-hitter DJ Peters' bases-loaded single drove in two and Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly to center scored Lux.

MORE INJURY WOES?

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager left in the fifth inning after getting hit in the right hand by Ross Detwiler.

NOT AMUSED

Plate umpire Chad Fairchild had a short fuse when it came to anyone arguing balls and strikes. Fairchild ejected Marlins hitting coach Eric Duncan in the second and Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty in the fourth after both took exception to called third strikes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, arrived in Los Angeles but has not been activated. The infielder was on a rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville. ... RHP Cody Poteet was optioned to Jacksonville after LHP Braxton Garrett was called up.

Dodgers: AJ Pollock was placed on the injured list before the game after the outfielder strained a hamstring Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will be out at least 2-3 weeks. RHP Edwin Uceta was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Pollock’s roster spot. ... IF Edwin Rios will undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Pablo López (0-3, 3.07 ERA) looks to bounce back after allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings last Tuesday at Arizona. The Dodgers had not announced their starter for the series finale.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) runs home to score off of a single hit by Max Muncy during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center, gets between umpire Chad Fairchild (4) and Matt Beaty (45) after Beaty was called out on strikes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) reacts after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins relief pitcher Ross Detwiler during the fifth inning a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Los Angeles.