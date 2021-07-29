Bayer takes additional $4.5 billion charge for Roundup suits

Bayer inherited Roundup and the litigation by acquiring Monsanto in 2018.

The $4.5 billion comes on top of around $9.6 billion in earlier litigation set-asides. The company says the compound is safe.

The company additionally said that it would replace glyphosate in its Roundup weedkiller with other ingredients when it comes to sales for the U.S. residential lawn care market from 2023, subject to regulatory review of the new ingredients. That is where most of the court cases have come from.

Bayer said replacing glyphosate was aimed at managing litigation risk and was not based on any safety concerns. Products containing glyphosate will still be available for professional and farm use.