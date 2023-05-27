Bayern Munich wins record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title

Dortmund had started in pole position, but Sébastien Haller had a first-half penalty saved after Andreas Hanche-Olsen stunned the home fans by heading in Mainz’s opening goal in the 15th minute.

Karim Onisiwo then got Mainz’s second goal in the 24th with another header and the visitors looked capable of scoring more against the mistake-prone Dortmund defense. There was nothing but pride at stake for Mainz.

Raphaël Guerreiro pulled one back in the 69th for Dortmund, but by the time Niklas Süle equalized in the sixth minute of injury time, it was far too late for the “black and yellows.”

Rani Khedira fired Union Berlin into the Champions League with a late winner over Werder Bremen for 1-0. Union finished fourth, ahead of Freiburg, which lost 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schalke was relegated after a 4-2 loss at Leipzig, and Stuttgart will contest the relegation/promotion playoff against the team that finishes third in the second division. Stuttgart drew with Hoffenheim 1-1.

Bochum secured survival with a 3-0 win over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

