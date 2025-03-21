Breaking: ‘A big day for our warfighters’: Boeing will build the F-47, a next-generation fighter

V.J. Edgecombe and Baylor hold off Mississippi State in final seconds to win 75-72 in March Madness

Robert Wright scored 19 points, V
Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, center, celebrates with guard Robert Wright III (1) after their team's victory over Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, center, celebrates with guard Robert Wright III (1) after their team's victory over Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Nation & World
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — NBA lottery prospect V.J. Edgecombe had just four points at halftime of Baylor's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State.

That didn't concern Bears coach Scott Drew.

The athletic Edgecombe responded with a big second half and finished with 16 points, including two clutch free throws down the stretch, to help the ninth-seeded Bears hold off the eighth-seeded Bulldogs 75-72 on Friday.

“Because he’s so highly rated on the draft boards, people just assume that he's going to score,” Drew said. “V.J. doesn’t have to score to impact a game. He is an all-around player. He gets comparisons to Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, and the thing that those guys did is their athleticism and their ability to assist, defend. It affects the game. So if he’s scoring or not, he’s helping us.”

Edgecombe also had five rebounds, a block and a steal in his first NCAA Tournament game.

Robert Wright scored 19 points, Langston Love added 15 and Norchad Omier had a strong game inside with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (20-14), who led by 11 points in the second half but had to hold off the Bulldogs in the final seconds — and even tenths of seconds. Baylor advanced to face either Mount St. Mary's or Duke — the top seed in the East Region — in the second round on Sunday.

Josh Hubbard scored 26 points to lead Mississippi State (21-13), which was seeking its first March Madness victory since 2008.

The Bears led 60-49 with 8:10 remaining after a free throw by Omier.

But the Bulldogs stormed back and cut the lead to one with 29 seconds left when KeShawn Murphy scored in the lane on a baby hook. Edgecombe was fouled with 9.3 seconds left and the Big 12 freshman of the year calmly stepped to the line and made both.

“Playing in the Big 12, you just have a lot of close games, and coming in here, we know that in March a lot of stuff happens,” Omier said. “V.J. hit both free throws, and we call it a game.”

Well, not quite.

The Bulldogs still had a chance to tie after Baylor elected not to foul, but Claudell Harris Jr airballed a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left. Omier was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and the game was seemingly over. But more time was put on the clock and Omier missed the front end of a 1-and-1. The Bulldogs grabbed the rebound with 0.2 seconds left and called timeout.

Hubbard's 3-point heave at the buzzer was no good, although it may not have counted.

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said Harris' 3 came off a new play the Bulldogs had put in, and that Hubbard was an option.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever run it exactly for this type of scenario where we had enough time to get one look and then a second look,” Jans said. “I thought we’re going to get a shot. But unfortunately, it didn’t go in.”

Takeaways

Baylor: The Bears entered the tournament having lost six of their last 10 games, but survived this time. It was Drew's 21st NCAA Tournament victory.

Mississippi State: This is the third time in as many seasons that Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Before his arrival, the program had reached March Madness just once since 2010.

Up next

If Duke advances, Baylor guard Jeremy Roach will face his former team. Roach played four seasons for the Blue Devils and helped lead them to a Final Four three years ago.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe celebrates after scoring against Mississippi State during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor forward Norchad Omier (15) drives toward the basket past Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi State guard Dellquan Warren and guard Claudell Harris Jr., left, vie for a loose ball with Baylor forward Norchad Omier during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Jalen Celestine (32) is fouled against by Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez, left, during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) shoots a three-point shot in front of Baylor guard Jalen Celestine (32) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans watches during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Jalen Celestine (32) and Mississippi State guard Shawn Jones Jr. (5) battle for control of the ball during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe blocks a pass by Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Mississippi State, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) drives toward the basket past Baylor forward Norchad Omier (15) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) celebrates with guard Claudell Harris Jr. (0) after making a three-point shot during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Langston Love drives to the basket past Mississippi State guard Claudell Harris Jr. during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor guard Langston Love, left, and guard VJ Edgecombe celebrates after scoring against Mississippi State during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Mississippi State, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Justice Amy Coney Barrett's 'Listening to the Law' will give readers an...
2
Texas measles outbreak expected to last for months, though vaccinations...
3
Aaron Rodgers meets with the Pittsburgh Steelers, AP source says
4
Tobacco Road is front and center of March Madness with 3 women's sites...
5
Mark Sears and Alabama survive scare and beat 15th-seeded Robert Morris...