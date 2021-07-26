Bayreuth's Wagner festival opens with 1st female conductor

The opening performance was attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, who have been regular guests at the annual celebration of Wagner's work over the years. Asked at a reception later Sunday about the first woman conducting, Merkel replied: “Finally!”

Festival director Katharina Wagner said that there weren't that many female conductors in the past, and that it takes courage to learn to conduct. A generation has now grown up “that is courageous enough,” she said.