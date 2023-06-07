BBC, British Airways among big-name victims in MOVEit software hack

The companies were the first major victims after hackers successfully breached a popular file transfer software called MOVEit. The Clop ransomware group, thought to be based in Russia, has threatened on its dark web site that stolen data, including personal details such as names and home addresses, could be published.

“We are working to fully understand the U.K. impact following reports of a critical vulnerability affecting MOVEit Transfer software being exploited," Britain's National Cyber Security Center said in a statement.