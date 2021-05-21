BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

The BBC, founded in 1922, is Britain’s publicly funded but editorially independent national broadcaster. The rules governing its operations are set out in a royal charter that requires the corporation to be impartial, act in the public interest and be open, transparent and accountable. A mid-term review of the BBC’s governance is scheduled to begin next year.

Even before the Dyson report, the BBC was under pressure from some members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, who complain that the broadcaster has a liberal bias.

London’s police force, which in March ruled out a criminal investigation into allegations about the BBC interview, said Friday it would review the Dyson report “to ensure there is no significant new evidence.’’

In the interview, a major scoop for Bashir, Diana famously said that “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Her candid account of her failing marriage to Charles was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Prince William, 38, said the interview had created a “false narrative” about Diana that should be corrected by the BBC and news organizations.

“It is my view that the deceitful way that the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said,” he said in a broadcast statement. “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.”

William also criticized the BBC’s “woeful incompetence” in investigating complaints about the program.

“What saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived,” he said. “She was failed not just by a rogue reporter but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”