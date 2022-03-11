Bear, Aho, Raanta help Hurricanes beat Avalanche 2-0

Bear collected a loose puck along the boards near the Avalanche bench and fired a long shot that slipped through Darcy Kuemper. It was the breakthrough moment in a matchup of the league’s top two teams in terms of points percentage, one that came after the Hurricanes and Avalanche had come up empty on a combined 68 shots to that point.

The Hurricanes added the clinching score after the Avalanche had pulled Kuemper with about 3 minutes left, with Aho stealing Gabriel Landeskog's pass near center ice and skating in for the score with 1:32 left to seal this one.