Bear and Hare: Seth Meyers picture book is an animal tale

“I’ve long wanted to write a story about a bear and am grateful that Penguin gave me the opportunity," Meyers said in a statement Monday issued by the Penguin Random House imprint Flamingo Books, which announced that Meyers' picture story “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” will be published March 15.

According to Flamingo, Meyers' book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children's book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.