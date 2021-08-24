dayton-daily-news logo
Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch

A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear.

Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted home surveillance video on Facebook on Monday, showing the bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth.

“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?” Levine wrote in her post.

Levine told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped of the package and was "taken aback because I wasn't expecting anyone else in my driveway."

The bear, she said ended up dropping off the parcel in a neighbor's yard. It was apparently not interested in the contents: several rolls of toilet paper, she said.

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine said.

Levine's post received numerous comments, including from people comparing it to the bear from the Charmin toilet paper commercials.

