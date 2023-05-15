Bear in a tree holds Michigan city in suspense for hours on Mother's Day

“They’re a tough animal," said Steve Griffith, a state wildlife biologist. “Obviously they are in trees all the time, and they do have accidents in the wild. ... They can take a pretty good fall.”

The bear was transferred on a tarp to a cylindrical bear trap after his vital signs and airway were checked.

Next stop: a long drive and release in a wooded area, "probably 50-60 miles at minimum,” Griffith said.