Bear who killed runner in Italy's Alps is spared death for now by court

The brown bear, identified as Jj4, was captured on April 18 following an intensive, two-week, hunt launched after a 26-year-old local man was killed while running on a mountain trail.

The court panel in the city of Trento requested more details about the dynamics of the attack by the 17-year-old female bear and thus suspended an order by local authorities to have the animal euthanized. The suspension lasts until June 27. But the bear's fate might not even be decided then, since a hearing was set for Dec. 14 to decide the merits of animal rights advocates' proposals to transfer the bear to a refuge — just where is unclear — where the animal wouldn't be a danger to humans.