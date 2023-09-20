Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns abruptly

31 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday, saying he needs to tend to his health and his family.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.”

Williams' resignation comes just two games into his second season. He missed last week's loss at Tampa Bay for what the team said were personal reasons after working the opener against Green Bay.

Coach Matt Eberflus called the defense in Williams' absence and figures to do so again when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

