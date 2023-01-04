Bears' Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark

Eberflus insisted holding out Fields was a medical decision and not an attempt to boost the Bears' shot at the No. 1 pick.

“I would just go back to our normal operating procedure,” he said. “So what is it? It’s the medical staff, so he didn’t clear that hurdle. So if he’d have cleared that hurdle, then we’d have to go to the next one, which is the coaches. Is he functioning the way he can function to protect himself, right? Then it’s the player. Does he feel good about doing that. So he didn’t clear the first one. So, that’s just where it is.”

