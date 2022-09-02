Bears President Ted Phillips to retire at end of season

Phillips, an accountant by trade, joined the Bears as the team's controller in 1983 and spent four years in that position before moving up the organization's ladder. He became president in February 1999 and has had a hand since then in hiring four general managers, including Ryan Poles this year. Phillips oversaw several renovations to the team's suburban headquarters and played a key role in negotiating the oft-criticized renovation of Soldier Field in 2002.

Most recently, his focus has been on purchasing a 326-acre tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights, Illinois, where a new stadium and entertainment complex could be built. The team is scheduled to unveil conceptual plans for the site — about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field — at a community meeting Thursday in the town.