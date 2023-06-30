Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz spins along Mexico's southwest Pacific coast

BreakingNews
Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz is spinning along Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast, threatening heavy rain for several southern states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz spun along Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast Friday evening, threatening heavy rain for several southern states.

The storm was centered about 70 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Manzanillo and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kmh), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Beatriz was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kmh) and was forecast to generally keep to that course and slow down through Saturday night.

Beatriz’s center was very close to shore and expected to move over parts of the coast in the coming hours before beginning to weaken while moving away back over open waters Sunday and Monday.

The storm could dump three to five inches of rain, with up to eight inches in some locations, from Guerrero state north to Sinaloa state, forecasters said.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian continued to move deeper into the Pacific. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was about 410 miles (655 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and did not pose a threat to land.

