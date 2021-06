Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

Mayfield tied at 2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Mathew Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.

Vasilevskiy had a nice glove save on Barzal two minutes into the second to preserve Tampa Bay’s 1-0 lead.

Cal Clutterbuck engaged in some pushing and shoving with Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman, drawing a roughing penalty to put Tampa Bay on the power play 6 1/2 minutes into the second.

The advantage lasted a minute as Victor Hedman was called for tripping and then Mikhail Sergachev was whistled for interference 45 seconds apart. The Islanders managed just one shot during the 5-on-3, and one on the remaining advantage.

Cirelli made it 2-0 with 7:24 left in the second on a breakaway as he brought the puck up the left side and beat Varlamov between the legs for his fourth of the postseason.

The Islanders got on the scoreboard less than two minutes later as Barzal brought the puck up the middle of the ice and passed it off to Eberle, who skated in a put backhander past Vasilevskiy with 5:38 remaining.

Tempers flared at the second-period buzzer as Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos and Mayfield were involved in some pushing and shoving. Mayfield and Coleman received roughing penalties.

The Islanders outshot the Lightning 7-6 in a tightly played first period that saw Nikita Kucherov, the league playoffs leader with 27 points, leave the ice and head to the dressing room 2 1/2 minutes into the game.

Point got the Lightning on the scoreboard with a backhander from the left side off a rebound of a shot by Cirelli, taking Kucherov’s spot on the top line, for his league-best 14th of the playoffs. His streak is one shy of the NHL record set by Reggie Leach in 1976.

ELIMINATION

The Islanders improved to 8-2 all-time when facing elimination at home in Game 6 of a postseason series

SCORING SWINGS

Cirelli scored Tampa Bay’s 12th consecutive goal dating to the third period of Game 4 on Saturday night. The Lightning scored twice in that period in a 3-2 loss and then won 8-0 in Game 5 on Monday night. The Islanders scored the last three in this one to even the series.

POWER PLAYS

The Lightning went 0 for 2 on the power play to fall to 3 for 17 in the series. In the first two rounds, Tampa Bay converted on 42% of its chances.

The Islanders were 0 for 3 with the man advantage, falling to 1 for 16 in the series. They are 20.8% for the postseason.

RALLYING

It was the first time in the series the team that scored first didn’t win. The Islanders improved to 6-6 this postseason when giving up the first goal. The Lightning fell to 11-2 when scoring first.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Fans cheer as the New York Islanders celebrates after Game 6 of an NHL hockey semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

The New York Islanders celebrate after scoring in sudden death overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning to win Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals 3-2, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

The New York Islanders celebrate an overtime goal by Anthony Beauvillier after Game 6 of an NHL hockey semifinals as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy leaves the ice with teammates Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks back for the puck after it bounced back out of the net on an overtime goal by New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Islanders fans cheer during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) takes the puck up the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot from the New York Islanders during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and New York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) battle for control of the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II