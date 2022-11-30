Beckham to kick off free-agent tour by visiting Giants

“I have no doubt in my mind that he will be able to come back and be the same player that he has always been," Shepard said of Beckham. “This obviously may be a little different but he is very talented, a generational talent. I believe he will come back and be full go.”

Beckham, who had 48 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams, is expected to visit the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys over the next week. The 30-year-old has caught 56 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Beckham had his greatest individual success with New York. He was the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year and played for the Giants through 2018 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. The deal came less than a year after the LSU product signed a $90 million extension with New York.

Beckham tore his ACL in both the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He also missed the majority of the 2017 season after breaking an ankle in early October.

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey coached Beckham at LSU.

“He was obviously a dynamic player there from his freshman year all the way up until he left," McGaughey said. "It was fun to watch him grow, as a young man, as a 17-year old freshman and leaving to become a first-round draft pick and watching him his first few years in the league. He was fun to coach and a super, super talented guy.”

___

