Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the company's board, in Sunday's statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond has faced turbulence recently: Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 over a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year's meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors. On Wednesday, the company said it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.