Behind Robertson and Washington, Baylor wins fourth straight, beating West Virginia 49-35

Baylor is scoring an average of 46 points per game during its win streak, compared with 28 over the first six games of the season.

West Virginia (5-5, 4-3) couldn’t convert a pair of fourth-down opportunities in Baylor territory late in the game, including one at the 9-yard line, and saw its two-game winning streak snapped.

The teams combined for nine first-half touchdowns with Baylor leading 35-28 at halftime. Baylor put the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by Washington and Dawson Pendergrass. Washington finished with 123 yards.

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene, returning from a two-game absence due to an upper body injury, rushed for a season-high 129 yards and two short TDs. He completed 19 of 39 passes for 237 yards and two scores.

Momentum switch

West Virginia was driving for a go-ahead score late in the second quarter when Justin Robinson dropped a fourth-down pass inside the Baylor 30. The Bears then drove 65 yards in five plays with Robertson finding Monaray Baldwin in blown coverage for a 40-yard touchdown to put Baylor ahead to stay.

Then, after a 20-yard punt out of bounds by the usually sure-footed Oliver Straw, the Bears needed just two plays to find the end zone with Washington running 51 yards untouched to put the Bears up 28-14.

The takeaway

Baylor: Baylor won for the first time in seven tries in Morgantown. Robertson has thrived against the Mountaineers, going 43 of 55 in two starts, including 26 of 36 on Saturday after completing his first 12 passes.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have lost four home games for the first time since 2019, which was coach Neal Brown’s first season. They’ve now been outscored in the second half in eight of 10 games this season.

Up next

Baylor: Plays at Houston next Saturday.

West Virginia: Hosts UCF next Saturday.

