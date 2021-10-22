Beijing begins offering booster shots ahead of Olympics

The pandemic is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, leading to a total lockdown that affected more than 50 million people.

China has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak and stymying investigations into the coronavirus' origins, although it said earlier this week that it would cooperate with a renewed investigation by the World Health Organization while “firmly opposing any forms of political manipulation.”

WHO on Wednesday released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus’ origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going easy on China.

Caption A traffic warden guides traffic flow at a junction in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stretches her body next to a masked woman sitting on a bench outside a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong