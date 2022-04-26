Beijing enforces mass COVID testing, closes neighborhoods

Beijing locked down residents in an area about 2 by 3 kilometers (1 by 2 miles), telling them to work from home and stay in their residential compounds. It wasn’t a total lockdown but stadiums, sports fields, cinemas, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues were ordered closed.
Elsewhere, the city also shut down some or all buildings in five residential compounds, adding to others have been locked down for two days. Beijing has recorded 80 cases in the most recent wave, while Shanghai has seen more than 300,000 and 190 deaths this month.
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks line up outside a supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks line up outside a supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A worker takes a swab sample at a COVID test center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan
A worker takes a swab sample at a COVID test center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Delivery drivers wearing face masks gather before the start of their work day in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Delivery drivers wearing face masks gather before the start of their work day in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at an office building in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at an office building in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at an office building in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at an office building in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks ride across an intersection in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks ride across an intersection in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A man has his throat swabbed for a coronavirus test at a private testing site in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A man has his throat swabbed for a coronavirus test at a private testing site in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks line up outside a supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks line up outside a supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at a private testing site in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at a private testing site in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A man has his throat swabbed for a coronavirus test at a private testing site in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
A man has his throat swabbed for a coronavirus test at a private testing site in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at an office building in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests at an office building in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Delivery drivers wearing face masks gather before the start of their work day in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Delivery drivers wearing face masks gather before the start of their work day in Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
People wearing face masks stand in line for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein