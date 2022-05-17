Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight

Seven adjoining areas in the city's Fengtai district were designated lockdown zones for at least one week, with people ordered to stay at home in an area covering about 4 by 5 kilometers (2.5 by 3 miles). The area is near a wholesale food market that was closed indefinitely on Saturday following the discovery of a cluster there.

The added restrictions come as Shanghai, China's largest city, slowly starts to ease a citywide lockdown that has trapped most of its population for more than six weeks. The twin outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai, the country's most prominent cities, have focused attention on whether China can sustain its strict "zero-COVID" approach, as many other countries adapt to the fast-spreading omicron variant and ease restrictions.