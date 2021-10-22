dayton-daily-news logo
Beijing offering COVID-19 boosters, 4 months before Olympics

Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site with a billboard displaying a propaganda poster supporting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, near a residential area in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Credit: Andy Wong

Nation & World
Updated 44 minutes ago
China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China’s capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics.

Anyone 18 or older who have received two-dose Chinese vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, including those participating, organizing or working on games facilities, would be eligible for the additional shot, state media reported Friday.

The booster has been rolling out in cities across the vast nation since late September, but Beijing authorities have been extra cautious in who receives the extra jab.

The games are set to begin on Feb. 4 with only residents of China allowed in the stands. Indoor events with sliding, skiing and jumping will be held in the suburb of Yanqing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou.

China has been largely successful in preventing local transmission through strict requirements on mask wearing, quarantining and contact tracing. Cases continue to pop up however, with 28 new ones reported Friday, including one in the Beijing suburb of Fengtai.

The pandemic is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, leading to a total lockdown that affected more than 50 million people.

China has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak and stymying investigations into the coronavirus' origins, although it said earlier this week that it would cooperate with a renewed investigation by the World Health Organization while “firmly opposing any forms of political manipulation.”

WHO on Wednesday released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus’ origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going easy on China.

Race officials wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 watch as skaters compete in a preliminary for men's 1000m at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

A group of women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus use their smartphone to make appointment as residents line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site near a residential area in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site near a residential area in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Credit: Andy Wong

Team personnel wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 watch the action at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

A cameraman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 films near a sign reminding attendees to wear masks at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

A traffic warden guides traffic flow at a junction in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan

Residents, some wearing masks, cross a road in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan

Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site with a billboard displaying a propaganda poster supporting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, near a residential area in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Credit: Andy Wong

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus looks back as she lines up with masked residents to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site near a residential area in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Credit: Andy Wong

