Beijing says no meeting between US, Chinese defense chiefs at Singapore gathering

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of large economies in November in Indonesia, but contacts have proceeded only sporadically since then, with only side meetings on neutral territory.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing in February after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had crossed the United States. He later met with the Communist Party's senior foreign affairs adviser Wang Yi in Austria.

China refused to take a phone call from Austin to discuss the balloon issue, the Pentagon said. Always beset by mistrust and accusations, communications on the military level have yet to show signs of improvement.

Beijing also was angered by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s April stopover in the U.S. that included an encounter with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China's People's Liberation Army holds military exercises and sends fighter jets, drones and ships near the island to advertise its threat to attack and wear down Taiwan's defenses.

China also protests movements of U.S. Navy ships and aircraft through the Taiwan Strait and close to Chinese-held islands in the South China Sea, dispatching its own ships and planes and raising the possibility of confrontations or collisions.