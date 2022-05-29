Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

Beijing allowed public parks, gyms and cinemas to reopen on Sunday, all at 50% of their capacity. A portion of the Great Wall in a rural part of Beijing, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from downtown, reopens to visitors on Monday.
Xu Hejian, a city spokesperson, said Saturday that sporadic cases are still being found in some districts, but they are within a controllable range. “This round of outbreak has been put under effective control,” he said.
A worker wearing a face mask prepares to clean a fashion boutique inside a reopened shopping mall after bering closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker wearing a face mask prepares to clean a fashion boutique inside a reopened shopping mall after bering closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks bring their children to a reopened mall after it has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks bring their children to a reopened mall after it has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers wearing face masks clean a fashion boutique inside a reopening shopping mall after being closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers wearing face masks clean a fashion boutique inside a reopening shopping mall after being closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker resurfaces the ice at a skating rink inside the reopened shopping mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker resurfaces the ice at a skating rink inside the reopened shopping mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks visit a reopened mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks visit a reopened mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopened retail shops inside a mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopened retail shops inside a mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks visit reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks visit reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks wait outside a shopping mall after authorities allowed malls outside the COVID-19 locked down and controlled zones to open in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks wait outside a shopping mall after authorities allowed malls outside the COVID-19 locked down and controlled zones to open in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks tour past reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents wearing face masks tour past reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A resident rides a motorised platform to a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident rides a motorised platform to a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident covers her head as it starts to rain at a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident covers her head as it starts to rain at a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
