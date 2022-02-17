BEIJING SNAPSHOT: N. Korea not at Games but diplomat remains

That’s not to say there weren’t any North Koreans in the stands. Some from the embassy showed up, one source said, doing their COVID tests and filing in dutifully. Kim sent messages to make up for his absence, congratulating Chinese leader Xi Jinping on what he called a “great victory won by socialist China”.

When North Korea will open their borders is anyone’s guess. Citizens have been warned that leaflets dropped in from the South are potential vectors for the virus. One diplomat drew a comparison with World War Z, the zombie apocalypse movie, in which North Korea locked its borders and removed the teeth of everyone in the country to stem infections.

“Barely any information is coming out,” they said. “Who knows what’s going on now?”

But just last month, Pyongyang began allowing freight trains to cross into China again — a tacit reminder, perhaps, that even the world’s most isolated country, too, needs the help of others.

FILE - Journalists film then North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong as he leaves after giving a press conference at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017. The isolationist Communist state has sealed off its borders so tightly that they've left their own ambassador to China stranded in Beijing. Ji Jae-Ryong, 79, has been apart from his family for years even though his replacement arrived last February, two sources familiar with the matter say. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

