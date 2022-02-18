BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

Hwang, who won the gold in the men's 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea's athletic mission at the Games.

“The first thing I want to do is confirm that my fried-chicken pension is real,” Hwang told reporters Thursday about his plans when returning home. “We worked hard, so we will take a break before preparing for the world championships.”